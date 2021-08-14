Liverpool v Norwich team news confirmed as Van Dijk starts & Fabinho omitted

Welcome back, Reds! It’s the first game of the season and it’s a cracking fixture to kick off the 2021/22 campaign, as Jurgen Klopp’s men come up against compatriot Daniel Farke’s Norwich City!

Having learned a few lessons from their ill-fated spell in the English top-flight, we’ll not be expecting the Canaries to be pushovers, particularly not at Carrow Road this evening.

With a few stars needing to build up fitness for the season, Liverpool have handed starts to a handful of players who will be hoping to carry their positive pre-season form into the club’s opening Premier League clash.

An injured Andy Robertson, withdrawn against Osasuna on Monday, has been replaced by Greek international Kostas Tsimikas.

The former Olympiakos star has been joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with Virgil van Dijk given the nod alongside Joel Matip in the centre of defence.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been balanced with James Milner’s experience in midfield.

Up top, Klopp has rewarded Diogo Jota with a starting role, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane filing out on the flanks either side of the Portuguese international.

You can catch the full team news below:

