James Pearce suggests what it would take for Liverpool to add another attacker amidst ominous transfer update

James Pearce has suggested that the addition of a new attacker in the summer window would be dependent on both Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi being sold.

The Reds are also thought to be on the lookout for a new midfielder to replace former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum.

“As things stand further signings are unlikely,” the renowned reporter responded to a fan in a Q&A for The Athletic.

“If Shaqiri goes I wouldn’t expect him to be replaced as Elliott is viewed as being able to fill that gap.

“If Shaqiri and Origi were both sold then I think they would look to add an attacker.”

A packed non-homegrown quota is said to be an additional restricting factor for the Merseysiders in their pursuit of further additions beyond Ibrahima Konate this summer.

READ MORE: Guardiola brings up Liverpool, Van Dijk & Alisson when challenged on City’s spending this summer

Jurgen Klopp’s adamant insistence regarding the completeness of his squad was far from being bluster – our starting-XI is more than capable of challenging any opponent across Europe.

The issue remains, however, that our biggest hurdle will be ourselves. If we can successfully navigate a campaign without any major injuries (or, preferably, none at all), then you’d have to back the club to fight for major honours this term.

Realistically, we could potentially get away without signing a new forward if the front-three hit the ground running, though many are less confident about our midfield options following the departure of reliable former player Wijnaldum.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021