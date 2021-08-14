‘You’ve got Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar…’ – Mo Salah will have a point to prove this season, says Ian Rush

Ian Rush has claimed that Mo Salah will want to prove that he is the top player in the world this season.

The Egyptian international was in scintillating form last term, registering 22 goals in the Premier League to help guide Liverpool into the top four places.

“I know his mentality and he will be going out there to prove to everyone ‘I am the best player in the world’,” the 59-year-old told the PA news agency (via the Independent).

“You’ve got Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar and you want to be up there with the best.

“(Luis) Suarez and (Fernando) Torres were quality players but they were only at the club a few years.

“Salah will go down as one of the main legends if he carries on doing what he’s been doing for the next two years, hopefully even longer.

“I’d hope for Mo Salah to stay there for a good few years. He was our top goalscorer last season and was one of the main players in assists.”

Despite having reached consistently high figures in goal contributions season after season, the former Red predicted that the Egyptian King would not be looking to rest on laurels this coming campaign.

“I think he will be looking to improve,” Rush added. “It’s difficult but you have to give yourself targets, you have to look at trying to improve yourself every year.”

READ MORE: ‘Will they gel?’ – Ian Rush makes ‘experienced’ comparison between Reds and PSG’s frontline

There’s no questioning the certainty of the fact that the former Roma star will finish his career at Anfield having earned legendary status.

Certainly, the trophy haul during his time in Merseyside speaks for itself beyond his remarkable individual numbers and accolades.

At 29-years-old, Salah shows absolutely no sign of stopping and looks to be one of those elite players who could extend their time playing at the top level by virtue of how well they look after themselves.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021