(Video) Diogo Jota fires Liverpool ahead after Salah’s poor touch fortunately finds him

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool with a lethal first-time finish at Carrow Road.

The Portuguese international appeared to benefit from a poor touch courtesy of Mo Salah, who received a wide ball from an advancing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s a goal that certainly justifies the manager’s selection of the former Wolves star, who was favoured ahead of usual starter Bobby Firmino in the starting-XI.

Fans will no doubt be hoping that a scoring start for the No.20 leads to a similar run he enjoyed last year before injury placed him on the sidelines.

