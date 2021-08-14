(Video) Firmino doubles Liverpool’s lead after superb linkup play between front-three

Bobby Firmino doubled Liverpool’s lead against Norwich after coming on in the second-half for goalscorer Diogo Jota.

The Brazilian international took advantage of some unselfish work from Mo Salah to lay off his fellow forward in the opposition box.

It’s a contribution that will have undoubtedly delighted Jurgen Klopp, with the No.9 having been criticised last term for a perceived drop in form.

Of course, it could very well hand the German something of a selection headache (albeit a welcome one after our injury-stricken prior campaign) when faced with having to choose between Firmino and Jota in future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ADNAN:

BOBBY FIRMINO pic.twitter.com/4vchrKRy4k — Anfield BR Vídeos (@anfieldbrvideos) August 14, 2021