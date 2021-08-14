(Video) Salah makes it 3-0 Liverpool with a brilliant curled effort

Mo Salah added to Liverpool’s tally of goals against newly-promoted outfit Norwich with an excellently taken, curled effort from just inside the 18-yard-box.

The Egyptian international latched onto a ball cleared from the Reds’ corner, bringing the ball onto his left side before firing away the side’s third of the evening to all but seal the Merseysiders’ opening clash of the campaign.

It takes the No.11’s personal goal contributions to three, with the player having assisted the goals of Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino prior.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ADNAN:

Así fue el gol de Salah: pic.twitter.com/KS6cPUDrxB — Liverpool FC Español (@Liverpool_FC_ES) August 14, 2021