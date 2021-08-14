‘Will they gel?’ – Ian Rush makes ‘experienced’ comparison between Reds and PSG’s frontline

Ian Rush has compared Liverpool’s forward line favourably against PSG’s, suggesting that the latter frontline lacks the experience of their counterparts in Merseyside.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have since added world-class star Leo Messi to their ranks, however, in a move that will undoubtedly shift the balance somewhat across Europe.

“I think Liverpool’s front four, now Diogo Jota has come in, are a bit more experienced,” the former striker told the PA news agency (via the Independent).

“Yes, Paris St Germain have got three top-class players but will they gel? That is the big difference.

“The good thing about Firmino, Salah and Mane is they have a football brain on them. Sometimes you’ll see Salah on the right, sometimes on the left and sometimes in the middle and when he makes that run the other two adjust.

“It will be interesting to see if PSG’s front three can do that. I think Liverpool’s front three plus Jota has delivered.”

With the form of both Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino having dipped somewhat last term, the pressure will be on the Reds’ frontline to reach the kind of levels once witnessed in trophy-winning campaigns.

On paper, it has to be said that the Ligue 1 outfit’s collection of attackers is rather remarkable.

That being said, it would be foolish to overlook the quality on offer from the likes of Mo Salah and co., especially considering that our frontline was once considered the envy of Europe.

Having been as of yet untested, PSG’s forward line has their work cut out for them to replicate the level of sheer one-mindedness that our hitmen have become known for.

