Ex-Liverpool star names ideal Wijnaldum replacement: “I’d do everything in my power to get him into the club”

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has urged his old side to bring in Youri Tielemans this summer to strengthen their midfield.

The 48-year-old suggested that the club is currently short on options in the middle of the park, after Jurgen Klopp fielded a combination of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner against Norwich.

The German did bring on Fabinho later in the clash, with the Brazilian making a marked difference on the game.

It has to be said that we currently are waiting on the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, beyond the ex-Monaco man, to gain fitness for the season.

As things stand, our strongest midfield three is still a force to be reckoned with, though there are concerns over their durability over the course of a campaign.

Having lost Gini Wijnaldum, we don’t have a midfielder that Klopp can genuinely rely upon for the entire term; a concern exacerbated by the reality of the injury-prone nature of our backup options.

That being said, we just can’t see Tielemans being the solution – mainly for financial reasons, given that the Belgian international is likely to set a potential suitor back well in excess of £50m.

