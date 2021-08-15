Exclusive: Stan Collymore identifies concern with Liverpool squad after 3-0 victory

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has highlighted a concerning factor with the Reds’ current squad.

Despite the 3-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday night, midfield trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weren’t the most convincing.

MORE: Exclusive: Stan Collymore highlights Liverpool midfielder’s staggering problem

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, Collymore noted post-match that squad depth could be an issue for Liverpool going forward.

“Keita is there to be a workhorse, to get turnovers, nick the ball back and to put Liverpool on the front foot. He was okay at doing that [against Norwich],” the Reds former No.8 said.

“Liverpool, when they go up to Norwich, are [expected to be] at 60-68% possession, but the stats suggest it was about even.

“And that was because, in the midfield department, whether it be Milner, Ox or Keita, particularly in the first-half, there wasn’t enough wrestling the ball back.

“So there are questions – if two of Liverpool’s best three in midfield get injured for 3-5 games, are the players underneath good enough? That’s a valid question when we’re talking about Liverpool and the standards they set.”

Squad depth was an issue for Liverpool even before the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, but that has seemingly worsened this summer.

With the exit of the experienced Dutchman, Jurgen Klopp has lost an ever-present member of his tireless midfield.

Injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip last season showed nothing is impossible, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson shoehorned into defensive roles.

Collymore is right to question whether the likes of Milner, Keita and Ox are good enough long-term, but there is no denying the typical starting trio of the Fab, Hendo and Thiago are more than adequate.