Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho given Gareth Bale treatment by Barcelona

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been stripped of his squad number by Barcelona.

The Catalan side have recently registered Rey Manaj, who has been given the Brazilian’s No.14 shirt.

It sees Barcelona follow in the footsteps of bitter rivals Real Madrid, who recently reassigned Gareth Bale the No.18 shirt after his loan stint with Spurs in the Premier League. The Wales international had previously worn No.11 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Coutinho is yet to be given a new squad number and his future is still very much up in the air.

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been quite public in recent weeks, with Lionel Messi completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain, despite agreeing on a new contract at Camp Nou in principle.

Liverpool are often thrown into the mix when Coutinho’s future is brought up, but the Reds are not interested in a reunion with the Brazilian.