Liverpool condemn homophobic chanting during 3-0 win over Norwich City

Liverpool have moved to condemn ‘homophobic chanting’ which allegedly took place during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday night.

Shortly after the full-time whistle had blown, the club’s official Twitter account shared a message by Kop Outs, who are fan group for LGBT+ supporters, which highlighted what many had heard.

MORE: Exclusive: Stan Collymore identifies concern with Liverpool squad after 3-0 victory

The tweet below mentions Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour was the target of ‘homophobic chanting,’ which will probably light up bulbs in the minds of many fans.

The chant is offensive and inappropriate – a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs. We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future. https://t.co/67Q5SKoa88 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2021

We at Empire of the Kop would like to repeat the club’s message of inclusivity. Football, like everything else in life, is meant to be enjoyed by anyone and everyone.

The chant in question is likely identifiable by many supporters without explicitly mentioning it, so we won’t.

There are other songs that can be used to grill opposition players, and we don’t discourage that, but those which offend should not be used and left firmly in the past.