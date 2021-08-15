Liverpool contact Barcelona starlet’s reps as contract enters final months – report

Liverpool are reportedly one of many clubs to have touched base with the representatives of Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba.

That’s according to 90min, who claim the Reds, alongside a cluster of Premier League outfits, are keen on the teenager.

Moriba plies his trade for Barcelona B and represents Spain at youth level.

The 18-year-old is out of contract next summer, but is believed to have been offered a new deal.

It is unclear just how interested in Moriba Liverpool truly are, or indeed even if the rumours are true, but the Reds are likely to face stiff competition for the midfielder’s signature should they make a move.

Arsenal and Spurs are claimed to have already touched base for the Barcelona starlet, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Man United are believed to be admirers, as per 90min.