Liverpool journalist expects 24-year-old Red to leave in the summer window

James Pearce has suggested that it remains possible that Nathaniel Phillips could depart Liverpool this summer.

The Englishman helped deputies in the centre of defence last season after injuries ripped through Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

“Still no suitable offers on the table,” the reporter wrote in a Q&A for The Athletic. “I’m still expecting him to leave before the window shuts.”

With Ibrahima Konate having since signed in the window, however, it’s difficult to see the centre-half getting many minutes in the Reds’ backline without any further injuries.

As much as we’d love for the man dubbed the ‘Bolton Baresi’ to remain a backup option for us at Anfield, the reality is that there will be some desire on his part to secure first-team minutes elsewhere.

After his performances last term, the 24-year-old will have certainly attracted interest from mid-table or lower sides in the English top-flight.

Should Phillips remain a Liverpool player beyond the window, we at the Empire of the Kop will be more than happy to hold onto him as a quality backup option, but we certainly won’t hold it against him if he seeks more game time at another club.

