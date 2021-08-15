Liverpool star’s agent tweets ominous message during Reds’ Norwich clash

Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has an unfortunate habit of stirring up controversy when Liverpool need it least.

Amidst the Reds’ 3-0 thumping of Norwich in their opening clash of the campaign, the Colombian posted a somewhat cryptic tweet presumably aimed at the club’s hierarchy with regard to his client.

I hope they’re watching. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) August 14, 2021

With Virgil van Dijk having agreed fresh terms at Anfield, the Egyptian King has been tipped as the player most likely to be next up for a new contract.

As far as we’re concerned here at the EOTK, last game aside, the former Roma man is more than deserving of a long-term contract.

We’d expect the 29-year-old to be prioritised in the front-three, particularly if the club shares the view that the forward can enjoy a successful career well into his 30s.

Having largely kept our top four hopes alive last term, Salah certainly looks far from putting on the brakes in the near future and we simply can’t afford the risk of losing him on a free in two years’ time.

