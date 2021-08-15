Potential Liverpool signing written off after new development – report

The potential signing of Renato Sanches by Liverpool has been ruled out this summer, following some unfortunate injury news.

According to reputable French outlet L’Equipe, who cite the Reds’ interest in the midfielder, the Lille man has picked up a knee problem that will need surgery.

Liverpool have been linked with several moves for potential Gini Wijnaldum replacements, and Sanches is continually brought up.

Supporters can be assured there is genuine interest in the Portugal star too, with the reliable Neil Jones also claiming as much.

But the latest report by L’Equipe likely puts a nail in the coffin of any potential move Liverpool could have made this summer.

Sanches’ injury record has been brought up a fair amount in recent months, and this latest development certainly won’t help his case.