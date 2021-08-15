Liverpool could offload Champions League hero before the window closes as three PL outfits show interest – Telegraph

Liverpool could yet manage to offload out-of-favour attacker Divock Origi this summer with it being reported that the Belgian is attracting interest from a host of Premier League outfits.

This comes from The Telegraph, with the publication pointing to Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace as potential suitors.

The 26-year-old striker suffered criticism last term for failing to contribute significantly alongside fellow struggling forward Xherdan Shaqiri, with the pair not amassing a single league goal between them.

READ MORE: Van Dijk sets Premier League target as Liverpool take three points from opening tie

With us looking to clear a space in the non-homegrown quota, offloading both Origi and Shaqiri would likely lead to the club finding a replacement up top.

As much as the Belgian international has built up a cult status at Liverpool, it has arguably come to the point where we need an improvement on our current backup options up top.

Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott look very much like the future of the club (though the latter may develop as a midfielder down the line), but we realistically need another young option to come in and blossom over the long-term.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

EOTK Insider Opinion: Liverpool face a far more frightening foe than Man City, Chelsea, PSG and co…