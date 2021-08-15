Pundit describes Salah moment v Norwich as ‘Messi-esque’

Tim Sherwood describe Mo Salah’s goal against Norwich as ‘Messi-esque’, with the Reds running out 3-0 winners against Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Norwich outfit on Saturday.

The Egyptian registered Liverpool’s final goal in the second-half, with the club utterly dominating proceedings in the final 45 minutes.

“Messi-esque, that,” the former Tottenham manager told Premier League productions (via the Echo). “Lionel Messi does that and we’re shouting about it from the rooftops. That touch is unbelievable – he knows that’s spinning back to him.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men find themselves third in the Premier League table after their opening victory, with the side set to host Burnley at Anfield next weekend.

It’s undoubtedly high praise for the former Roma man, though far from being undeserved after a performance in which the forward contributed directly to every single goal in the game.

Though far from being the sole reason, it was yet another clear indication of why it is so important that the club’s hierarchy break their wage restrictions to keep Salah in Merseyside for as long as is humanly possible.

With our front-three all heading into their 30s this term, there are some concerns over how long each attacker can continue contributing at such a high level.

That being said, we’d more than back our Egyptian King to play at the highest level beyond the end of his current contract, which is currently set to keep him with us until he turns 31.

