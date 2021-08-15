Van Dijk sets Premier League target as Liverpool take three points from opening tie

Virgil van Dijk has expressed a target of competing for the Premier League title this year, with Liverpool securing a well-earned three points from their opening clash of the season against Norwich.

The former Southampton ace was a surprise starter for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they scored three goals without reply.

“This year is going to be exciting for many reasons, personally but as a team as well,” the Dutchman told the club’s official website.

“If you look at the teams around us improving, who want to compete for the Premier League title; obviously we want to be up there as well.

“It’s going to be a Premier League full of high quality which we all should enjoy.

“We have a fantastic squad – just go for it and take each game as it comes.”

The Merseysiders are still waiting on the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara to build up fitness in order to field a full-strength starting-XI.

With our talismanic centre-half back in full action far earlier than many of us had initially envisaged, it’s a positive omen for the remainder of our campaign.

The No.4 was a sorely missed presence, not only in our backline, but also when it came to implementing Klopp’s high line and contributing with his raking crossfield passes.

Though pundits have written the club off early, we’re certainly under no delusions about the potential of this Liverpool side – particularly at full-strength.

