(Video) Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson keeps clean sheet with unreal triple-save

Alisson Becker is one of the best goalkeepers in the world – that much we know already, right?

The Liverpool man proved himself again in the Reds’ 3-0 opening Premier League win against Norwich City on Saturday night.

Faced with numerous close-range efforts, the Brazilian denied the Canaries and kept his clean sheet intact.

Credit to Liverpool’s domination on the game, Alisson had little to do throughout the 90 minutes, which perhaps makes his series of saves that bit more impressive.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.

For those who missed it. Here is Alisson’s incredible stopped against Norwich! He really is special 👏🏻pic.twitter.com/cHfSsQ4SVJ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 14, 2021