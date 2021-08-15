(Video) Milner reprimands Tsimikas with light slap after giving away possession

Footage of James Milner reprimanding his fellow Red, Kostas Tsimikas, after the former Olympiakos star gave the ball away in the clash with Norwich has been circulating on Twitter.

The Englishman can be seen slapping his teammate gently on the head and reminding him to keep his concentration levels up.

The Greek fullback enjoyed an otherwise highly successful 90 minutes in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory, proving to be a persistent threat down the left flank and combining to deadly effect with forward Sadio Mane.

If such reminders from our experienced members of the squad can help take Tsimikas’ game up a notch, however, we’re certainly all for it.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of DAZN: