Daniel Farke gracious in defeat to Liverpool: “It was a deserved win – a world-class side”

Liverpool got their season underway over the weekend with a convincing 3-0 win over Norwich City away from home.

The newly-promoted Canaries put up a good fight, but the Reds simply had too much class for them to handle.

Manager Daniel Farke addressed the media after the full-time whistle and pretty much said the same, offering a gracious message in defeat to Liverpool.

“It was a deserved win for Liverpool because they were more effective in front of goal, but there are many positive things to take,” he said, as per the Echo.

“We were equal in possession, we had 14 shots against a world-class side and a disrupted pre-season. So many, many positive things to take.”

Farke has a reputation for being respectful and respected, and he upheld that in his post-match interview after the Liverpool result.

He’s 100% right to say there were positives for Norwich – regardless of the score-line, there were segments of the game in which the home side looked like they could go toe-to-toe with the Reds.

That being said, it’s also important to remember Liverpool were without Jordan Henderson and Thiago for the entire game, and Fabinho only featured for 30 minutes.