Kaide Gordon scores in secret Anfield friendly featuring Thiago, Hendo & Curtis Jones

Liverpool recently played the role of hosts to Aston Villa in a secret friendly at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara featured, which perhaps explains their absence from the Reds’ opening Premier League fixture against Norwich City.

Notably, Curtis Jones played after sustaining an injury against Osasuna in pre-season and Kaide Gordon scored, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds ran out 4-1 winners in the clash with Villa – Divock Origi and Neco Williams found themselves on the score-sheet, alongside Jones and Gordon.

Liverpool arranging a friendly match alongside Premier League fixtures isn’t that unusual, with Chelsea opting to do something similar recently.

The run-out against Villa will have given the likes of Henderson and Thiago a chance to regain some of their fitness ahead of forthcoming competitive matches.