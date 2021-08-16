Klopp calls to Mbappe revealed as PSG star rejects new contract – reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made several calls to Kylian Mbappe and his camp.

That’s according to French outlet Le10Sport, who boldly claim the duo have chin-wagged on the phone ‘several times’ and the 54-year-old has even spoken with the player’s father.

This news comes as reports emerge that Mbappe has rejected a new long-term contract from current club Paris Saint-Germain.

That is according to Spanish outlet MARCA, who cite Real Madrid’s interest in the French World Cup winner, who has just ten months left on his current deal.

Mbappe is continually linked with a move to Liverpool, despite there being few credible sources to latch onto in that regard.

The Times are the only trusted outlet to have mentioned the Reds’ keenness on the PSG forward, but there has been little else to spark genuine excitement in recent months.