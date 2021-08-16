Liverpool agree new contract with Jordan Henderson; details emerge – report

Liverpool have agreed a new contract with club captain Jordan Henderson, according to The Athletic.

In the above report, it’s claimed a three-year deal on improved terms has been given the green light by the Reds and the experienced midfielder.

The Athletic, and more specifically David Ornstein, can be considered a solid source when it comes to domestic football news.

Talk of Henderson’s future was rife just before the new Premier League season kicked off, with Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain linked with moves for the Liverpool man, but those rumours can now die down.

The captain’s new contract is said to have a fourth optional year, which is based on appearances.

Given Henderson will be James Milner’s age by the time that potential final 12-month stretch comes around, it’s understandable why Liverpool are being cautious.