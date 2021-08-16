Liverpool winger may have taken one step closer to Anfield exit after fresh bid

Xherdan Shaqiri may have just inadvertently taken one step closer to sealing a potential Liverpool exit this summer.

The Swiss flyer has been heavily linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Lyon in recent weeks, who look set to part ways with Maxwel Cornet.

According to Sky Sports, Burnley have submitted a bid of around £12 million for the 24-year-old winger.

Several trusted Liverpool journalists reported that Lyon are keen on Shaqiri and it’s perhaps why the Switzerland star has been left out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad thus far this season.

Xherdan Shaqiri was not named in the Liverpool squad for the Reds’ opening Premier League fixture

It stands to reason that if the French side were to recoup around £12 million for Cornet, they would then be well-equipped to press on with a deal for the Reds winger.

Liverpool are hoping to pick up as much of the £13 million they invested in Shaqiri back in 2018, but are open to negotiations.

