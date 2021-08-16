Liverpool youngster set to join Blackburn on loan; announcement imminent – report

Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson is reportedly set to join Championship side Blackburn Rovers on loan.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill, who exclusively revealed news of the imminent deal on Monday morning.

It’s the second loan deal the Lancashire side has struck with Liverpool in as many years, highlighting a good relationship between the two North West clubs.

Blackburn is a short journey from Merseyside and likely means Clarkson won’t have to relocate once the move is completed.

At least, that was the case for Harvey Elliott, who spent last season at Ewood Park on loan, with Liverpool notably seeking a club geographically close to themselves.

Clarkson is a boyhood Blackburn fan, as per the above report, and will undoubtedly enjoy a fruitful term in the Championship.

All of us at Empire of the Kop wish him well for 2021/22.