(Video) Kaide Gordon scores for Liverpool in secret Anfield friendly

Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon bagged a superb goal in a secret friendly against Aston Villa at Anfield.

The Reds ran out 4-1 winners against the fellow Premier League outfit, with Divock Origi, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams also getting on the score-sheet.

Gordon put in a handful of impressive showings in pre-season and his goal against Villa is more than deserved.

It was a well taken effort by the Liverpool starlet, striking the ball home from just inside the opposition penalty area.

