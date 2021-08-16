(Video) Liverpool defender scores lovely goal in secret Anfield friendly

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams scored in a secret friendly at Anfield over the weekend.

The Reds were in action on Saturday night, away at Norwich City in the Premier League, but a second string of players took on Aston Villa.

Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Kaide Gordon were among those involved.

Williams got himself on the score-sheet – alongside Divock Origi, Jones and Gordon in the 4-1 win – and you can see his goal below…