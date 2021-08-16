(Video) Liverpool fans come up with brilliant new Nat Phillips chant

Football fans are now allowed to attend games at full capacity in many cases, and Liverpool supporters are no exception.

A video has emerged of a group of travelling Reds, headed to Carrow Road, singing a song for defender Nat Phillips.

The Bolton native does look set to possibly depart the club, but hopefully he’ll get to hear his chant at least once beforehand.

Regardless, the Liverpool fans’ chant for Phillips is to the tune of ‘Love Is In The Air’ by John Paul Young, and the lyrics are simply “Nat Phillips in the air” with some der-ders to replace the music.

Take a watch of the video below – with full credit to the OP, Jake B…