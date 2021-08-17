Erling Haaland backed to sign for Liverpool by Michael Rummenigge

Liverpool have been backed to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland by Michael Rummenigge.

The former professional footballer, who is the younger brother of long-time Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, believes the Norwegian may opt to play in the Premier League over La Liga.

MORE: Scottish side leading the race for young Liverpool midfielder, despite European interest

Talking about the future of both Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, the 57-year-old tipped Liverpool to sign the Dortmund striker next summer.

“We’ll have to wait and see where he goes after this season,” Rummenigge told Sport 1.

“Real [Madrid] and Barcelona have financial problems, so I could imagine him moving to England. His father used to play there too. I could well imagine Liverpool for Haaland.”

It goes without saying that Rummenigge’s opinion has little impact on the future of Haaland, but it’s somewhat optimistic to hear Liverpool mentioned in conversations about the striker.

The Norway international will be one of the most sought after players in world football, should he decide to leave Dortmund in a coming transfer window.