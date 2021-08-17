Former Liverpool star offered to Arsenal in surprise swap deal for Aubameyang – report

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has reportedly been offered to Arsenal in a speculative swap deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That’s according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, who suggests Barcelona are willing to include a transfer fee alongside the Brazilian.

This rumour was immediately contested by Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, stating the Catalan side’s priority is to sell players.

Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for Coutinho, with French outlet L’Equipe claiming the former Liverpool man would be keen on joining the London-based side.

Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho is often linked with an emotional return to Liverpool

The Reds are sometimes talked up as a possible option for the want-away Barcelona midfielder, but there is little chance of a reunion with Jurgen Klopp.

Although Coutinho is still a top-class player – his fruitful stint at Bayern Munich proved as much – the doors at Anfield are shut.

