Jurgen Klopp’s role highlighted in potential £145m superstar signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been credited with the ability to draw Kylian Mbappe to Anfield.

That nugget of information comes from transfer guru Ian McGarry, who believes the Paris Saint-Germain superstar could join the Reds.

MORE: Liverpool confirm departure of two players as seven-figure detail emerges

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, the well-known reporter iterated that Mbappe is a keen admirer of Klopp…

“The wages will be substantial, but Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool, something that Klopp has a central role in, in regards to Mbappe’s respect and admiration for the coach,” McGarry said.

“It is information reported to us that Liverpool are pursuing and they believe they have an opportunity.”

Rumours linking Mbappe with a move to Liverpool are often dismissed, and we at Empire of the Kop encourage that level of scepticism.

Duncan Castles of the Times, also speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast back in March, is the only other credible source claiming Anfield is a realistic destination for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar, who Transfermarkt value at a whopping £145 million – with less than 12 months left on his current contract.