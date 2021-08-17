Liverpool confirm departures of two players as seven-figure detail emerges

Liverpool have confirmed that both Ben Davies and Leighton Clarkson have left the club on season-long loans.

The duo will join Championship sides Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Details have emerged of Davies’ deal, which will see Liverpool net £500,000 now and a further £500,000 should the Blades get promoted, as per The Athletic.

Clarkson’s deal is a little less nuanced, but the 19-year-old is a boyhood Rovers fan and the move suits him down to a tee.

Loan spells for both players will not harm their careers, but at 26 Davies will be wondering if he has a future at Liverpool.

Signed in January, the former Preston man has failed to register a single minute of competitive football for the Reds, despite a defensive injury crisis.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all fit again, and Ibou Konate signed over the summer, it doesn’t look good for Davies’ long-term Anfield hopes.