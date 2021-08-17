Liverpool-linked forward ‘loves’ the Reds; deal could be struck ‘pretty quickly’ – report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Rennes forward Jeremy Doku several times this summer.

Sacha Tavolieri, a relative unknown to many Premier League fans, has previously claimed the Reds are keen on the 19-year-old Belgium international.

We at Empire of the Kop can’t vouch for the reporter’s credibility and would encourage supporters to take him with a pinch of salt.

That being said, Tavolieri has been speaking about Liverpool and Doku again recently…

Anfield Central touched base with him to ask about his recent claims, and he provided some insight on the player’s desires.

“The player is really happy in Rennes for the moment, but loves Liverpool and Liverpool loves [him] too,” Tavolieri said.

“The agency of Jeremy Doku has already been in contact with Liverpool. They know each-other, so if they want to go further it could go pretty quickly.”

As mentioned further up, we at Empire of the Kop can’t speak on the reliability of Tavolieri – but it does seem as if he has some insight.

That being said, reported interest in Doku from Liverpool isn’t unheard of, as respected Belgian outlet Voetbal24 claims the forward caught eyes from within Anfield with his performances at Euro 2020.