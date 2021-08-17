Liverpool star Andy Robertson hits social media with fantastic fitness update

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has offered his followers on social media a slight update on his fitness.

The Scotland captain endured ‘ligament damage‘ in the Reds’ final pre-season game against Osasuna at Anfield earlier this month.

Ruling him out of the Premier League’s opening fixture, away at Norwich City, Kostas Tsimikas filled in for Robertson.

Robbo took to Twitter earlier today to share a snap of himself running around the AXA Centre in Kirkby, with a billboard artfully displaying ‘know you can’ in the background.

It’s unclear if Robertson trained alone or was with some of his team-mates at the time of the picture above, but the full-back isn’t expected to return to the match-day squad just yet.

Tsimikas is more-than-likely going to start against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, but it remains to be seen if Robbo will be available for Chelsea the week after.