Rio Ferdinand sends Saul Niguez message as Liverpool rumours rumble on

Saul Niguez, who has been subject of reported interest from Liverpool this summer, has been sent a message by Rio Ferdinand.

The Atletico Madrid man has also been linked with Manchester United, and the former centre-half fancies seeing the Spaniard rock up at Old Trafford before the transfer deadline.

MORE: Liverpool star Andy Robertson hits social media with fantastic fitness update

Most recently, SPORT claim Liverpool and Manchester United are ‘favourites’ to sign Saul this summer. But if Ferdinand gets his way, the Atletico midfielder will swap the Spanish capital for Stretford…

“I think if the right player becomes available for the right price, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go and get him,” the former Manchester United captain said on his YouTube channel.

“The problem is – who is out there and who could be a good fit? Saul Niguez would be a perfect fit and his asking price was £160 million a couple of years ago, now it’s more like £40-50 million.

“In today’s game that’s a decent price for someone like him who has Champions League experience. I’m a big fan of his. If you can get him in this window, I think you do it.”

A proposed swap deal for Saul involving Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona reportedly fell apart last month, which presents the Reds with a chance to move for the Atletico midfielder, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The same could be said for Manchester United, but they’ve not been as heavily linked with a move for Saul as Liverpool. Perhaps FSG will listen to Ferdinand’s advice and snap up a player who is seemingly available for a reasonable price.