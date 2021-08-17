Salah will join Messi & Ronaldo at the top and surpass Liverpool icons, says Ian Rush

Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes Mo Salah will be out to prove himself as one of the world’s best players this season.

Joining the likes of Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar at the very top of the game, the former Wales superstar fancies the Egyptian to surpass the legacies of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

MORE: Former Liverpool star offered to Arsenal in surprise swap deal for Aubameyang – report

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Rush said he hopes Salah will remain at Anfield for at least another two seasons…

“I think he’ll be looking to improve [this season]. I know him, I know his mentality, and he’s going out there to prove he’s the best player in the world,” said the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer.

“And not just for Liverpool, but for whatever he does. He says ‘I want to be the best player in the world.’ You’ve got Ronaldo, you’ve got Messi, you’ve got Neymar, and Salah wants to be up there with them.

“If he has a good season again, he’s rightly so up there. Quality players like Suarez and Torres were only at the club for a few years, I’d love to see Salah be there for another two years – at least.

“He’ll go down as one of the main legends if he carries on for the next two years. Hopefully he’s there for even longer.”

Just to add on to Rush’s comments, it could be argued that Salah has already done enough to be mentioned in the same breath as Messi, Ronaldo and certainly Neymar.

But the Liverpool legend is right to highlight the likes of Suarez and Torres, who were both at the club for four years, and suggest the Egyptian will eclipse their legacies at Anfield.

Salah put the Reds on his back last season and carried us into third place, with 22 goals in the Premier League – if he’s able to post similar numbers this term, and if his team-mates are all fit and firing for the duration, he could be in the conversation for the Ballon d’Or.