Scottish side leading the race for young Liverpool midfielder, despite European interest

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has reportedly attracted the eyes of Hearts in Scotland.

That’s according to uber-reliable journalist Neil Jones, who also credits sides in Denmark and Croatia with interest in the Welshman.

Hearts are said to be ‘leading the race’ for the 21-year-old, but do face a fight from a European cluster of clubs.

Woodburn put in a handful of impressive showings for Liverpool throughout pre-season, which has perhaps sparked new interest.

The midfielder remains the Reds’ youngest ever goal-scorer, bagging against Leeds United in the League Cup in 2016 at the age of 17 years and 45 days.

Woodburn has been sent out on several loans by Jurgen Klopp, including spells at Oxford United, Blackpool and Sheffield United, and is expected to leave Anfield again this summer in search of regular first-team football.