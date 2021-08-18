20-goal forward asks to leave club amid long-standing Liverpool interest – report

Liverpool have continually been linked with a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr.

The Reds’ reported interest in the Senegal international popped up last summer, before signing Diogo Jota.

Some outlets mused Sarr was the alternative for the former Wolves star, while others claim Jurgen Klopp wanted both players.

Transfer Market Web, as cited by the Express, report that Liverpool are set to revisit their interest in the Watford forward.

Sarr, who has scored 20 goals for the Hornets since 2019, is said to have asked to leave the club, as per the above report.

It’s unclear if the 23-year-old’s decision has anything to do with Liverpool, or indeed if the rumour is even accurate – but the Echo ran a story last summer that confirmed the Reds were keen on Sarr, which at least solidifies that part of the new claims.