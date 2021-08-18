Barcelona starlet offered to Liverpool as 18-year-old quits Camp Nou – reports

Liverpool have reportedly been given a chance to sign want-away Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba.

Catalonia-based broadcaster Adrian Sanchez claims the 18-year-old has decided to leave Camp Nou and already boasts 12 proposals.

According to 90min, Liverpool are one of several Premier League outfits who are interested in Moriba and have been afforded a chance to sign him.

Arsenal and Spurs are claimed to have already touched base for the Barcelona starlet, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Man United are believed to be admirers.

Moriba is out of contract next summer, but is said to have baulked at a new deal, potentially forcing Barcelona to sound out interested parties this month.

It’s unclear just how interested in Moriba Liverpool truly are, or indeed even if the rumours are true, but the Reds are likely to face stiff competition for the midfielder’s signature should they make a move.