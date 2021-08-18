Liverpool-linked £27m forward tipped to force transfer this month

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Liverpool-linked Adama Traore wants to leave Wolves this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is a well-known admirer of the Spanish winger, with reports just last month claiming the Reds could make a move.

Traore, who Transfermarkt value at £27 million, has two years left on his current contract and Agbonlahor fancies the 25-year-old to quit Wolves, with deadline day approaching.

Adama Traore, he hasn’t sorted out his new contract. You can tell he wants to leave. So, I think Wolves are going to be in big trouble this season,” the former Villa man is quoted as saying by HITC.

The Spaniard is said to have been offered a new deal at the Molineux, but there has notably been no news of a breakthrough in talks.

It’s unclear if Liverpool are genuinely keen on making a move for Traore – but should the winger become available for a reasonable price, there will surely be many interested parties.

