Liverpool midfielder gives four-month loan deal the green light – report

Young Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has reportedly agreed to join Hearts on loan.

That’s according to Edinburgh Evening News journalist Barry Anderson, who claims the deal will run until January.

MORE: 20-goal forward asks to leave club amid long-standing Liverpool interest – report

It’s a positive move for the club and player alike, with Woodburn more than good enough to get regular first-team action in Scotland.

Curiously, the loan deal will initially run for just four months, but there is a view to extend the 21-year-old’s Tynecastle stay, as per the above report.

Woodburn remains Liverpool’s youngest ever goal-scorer, bagging against Leeds United in the League Cup in 2016 at the age of 17 years and 45 days.

The midfielder has been sent out on several loans by Jurgen Klopp, including spells at Oxford United, Blackpool and Sheffield United, and will leave Anfield again this summer in search of first-team football.