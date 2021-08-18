Liverpool predicted XI v. Burnley: Jurgen Klopp has some big calls to make as Reds return to Anfield

Liverpool are in action at Anfield this weekend against Burnley in the Premier League.

The Reds’ iconic stadium should be filled to capacity, which will do wonders for the overall experience of the match.

With three points firmly under their belts from the opening clash against Norwich City, the Liverpool squad will bounce into Anfield with their heads held high.

Predicting what Jurgen Klopp will do is difficult at the best of times, but here’s how we think the boss will line-up against the Clarets…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas, with Andy Robertson still out with an injury.

In midfield is where Klopp will make his first big call – but we fancy a trio consisting of Fabinho, Thiago and Naby Keita. James Milner is definitely in with a shout of starting, though, especially in the absence of captain Jordan Henderson…

We’re tipping the boss to stick with his plan up top and opt to start Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, with Bobby Firmino coming off the bench at some point.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Mane, Jota