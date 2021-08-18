Mo Salah’s agent gets Liverpool fans talking again with new social media post

Liverpool star Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has a habit of getting himself in the spotlight.

It’s afforded him an infamous reputation, which certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by some officials at Anfield.

Earlier this week, the agent took to Twitter to share a cryptic message after an outstanding performance by Salah against Norwich City.

The Egyptian is reportedly in the middle of contract negotiations with Liverpool, which is likely what Issa was hinting at when he said ‘I hope they’re watching.’

The agent seemingly has Reds supporters talking again with another eye-catching tweet. In fairness, the social media post in question (below) appears to be innocent enough, but the timing is eyebrow-raising…

Whatever the case, Issa continues to be a distraction for many Liverpool fans – but at least this time it seems the agent has given them something to be hopeful about.

One Twitter user responded to the above post with ‘he’s staying at Liverpool,’ while another jovially labelled Salah ‘the ten season wonder,’ and a third tweeted back with a bold request: ‘make him retire here.’