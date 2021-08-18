(Photo) 18-year-old snapped training with Liverpool’s senior squad

Young Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has been training with Jurgen Klopp’s senior team of late.

The 18-year-old Brazilian arrived at Anfield with a stellar reputation last summer, with even Alisson Becker encouraging the signing.

Pitaluga has trained with Liverpool’s first-team several times before, but is yet to make his debut for the senior side.

The youngster’s continued participation shows Klopp’s trust in him and hints he may be given a chance sometime soon, especially if the Reds enjoy a domestic cup run or two…