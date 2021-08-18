(Video) Liverpool loanee scores obscene own-goal, but fans have noticed a positive

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool loanee scores obscene own-goal, but fans have noticed a positive

Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg is currently on loan at Preston North End and his season hasn’t got off to the best start.

The 19-year-old scored an own-goal against Huddersfield Town last night, which ended up being the decisive goal.

MORE: (Photo) 18-year-old snapped training with Liverpool’s senior squad

A few Liverpool fans have noticed an outstanding positive from a clip of the unfortunate sequence shared by Sky Sports on Twitter.

In the tweets below, supporters noted van den Berg showed impressive speed in his recovery, despite eventually slotting the ball beyond his own goalkeeper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top