Fabrizio Romano hints at more transfer business for Liverpool this summer

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is one of the most influential people in football news these days.

The respected reporter has been speaking about Liverpool in a recent episode of his Here We Go podcast.

Primarily discussing Xherdan Shaqiri’s proposed move to Lyon, Romano dropped a little hint that Jurgen Klopp may not be done in the market this summer.

“Liverpool need to sell players before signing new players, Jurgen Klopp has been so clear,” he said.

“Shaqiri has an agreement with Lyon but there is still no agreement with the clubs.”

It’s a little ambiguous, but it sounds as if Liverpool potentially have something in the pipeline – they just need to generate funds first.

That’s pure speculation on our part, but the Reds have been notoriously tight-lipped over transfers ever since the Virgil van Dijk conundrum, in which the club had to publicly apologise to Southampton.

Let’s see what happens…