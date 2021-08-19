La Liga club agree to sign Liverpool-linked forward for £21.3m – report

Spanish side Villarreal have agreed to sign Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma, who had been linked with a move to Liverpool.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who claim the deal for the Dutchman will cost £21.3 million.

MARCA reported that Liverpool were keen on Danjuma and were an obstacle for Villarreal, but it seems the Yellow Submarine have won the race for their man.

The above report states the Spaniards made the Cherries winger their ‘number one’ target this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to be in the market for a new forward, and certainly isn’t too shy to shop in the Championship, but it looks like Danjuma is off to Spain.

Fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa were also believed to be interested in the Bournemouth star.