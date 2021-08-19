Liverpool forward agrees terms with another club & is ‘waiting’ for deal to go through

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has reportedly agreed terms with Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Switzerland international is ‘waiting’ for the clubs to sign off on a deal.

Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, the reporter stated Jurgen Klopp needs to offload players before he can make new signings.

“Liverpool need to sell players before signing new players, Jurgen Klopp has been so clear. For Shaqiri and Lyon, they have been in negotiations,” said Romano.

“Shaqiri has an agreement with Lyon but there is still no agreement with the clubs. Let’s see what happens.”

Shaqiri may already have inadvertently taken one step closer to sealing a potential Liverpool exit…

According to Sky Sports, Burnley have lodged a bid of around £12 million for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet, which would afford the Ligue 1 side enough money to match the Reds’ demands.

Several trusted Liverpool journalists report the French club are keen on Shaqiri and it’s probably why the Switzerland star has been left out of Klopp’s squad thus far this season.