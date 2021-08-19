Liverpool ‘throwing the kitchen sink’ at superstar deal; negotiations underway

Liverpool are said to be ‘throwing the kitchen sink’ at a new contract for superstar Mo Salah.

That’s according to James Pearce, who in his report for The Athletic confirmed negotiations are currently ongoing.

The leading Liverpool journalist typically has his finger on the pulse when it comes to all things Anfield.

That is to say fans can rest assured knowing the club are doing all they can to sort out a new deal with Salah and his agent.

From the outside looking in, there appears to be no reason to be worried about a contract extension for the Egyptian.

Salah is one of the world’s best players, and that’s not lost on the suits at Liverpool – they’ll want to strike a deal as soon as possible to secure the superstar’s long-term future, joining the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in agreeing new terms this summer.